Regulations on drugs should be more concrete

The mere regulation of the sale of glue and narcotic precursors won’t be enough, asserts Kalesi Volatabu, the founder of Drug-Free Fiji.

She insists that there is a need for more education and awareness to emphasize the consequences.

Volatabu agrees that control is essential but argues that it alone is like applying a band-aid to the problem.

“We don’t have enough manpower to follow all these through because that for me is like a band-aid the core of the crux is for me educating, we need to empower our people because we are more followers than leaders.”



Founder of Drug-Free Fiji Kalesi Volatabu.

Volatabu suggests every aspect of the regulation needs to be tightened if real change has to happen.

Medical Superintendent of St Giles Hospital Dr Balram Pandit says the young people must know the damages that will be caused by glue sniffing.

“Glue sniffing in it might not present on the same day especially someone who is new but in the long run it is a neurotoxin it damages our brain that is what our young people need to recognize.”

Discussions among stakeholders are ongoing for the best solution to the problem.