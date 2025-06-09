News

Registration, vital statistics law review to improve deaths and life events data

Felix Chaudhary Acting General Manager News [email protected]

October 23, 2025 3:00 pm

[file photo]

Justice Ministry Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca, says a review currently underway of the laws that govern the recording of deaths, marriages and other life events will take civil registration from the typewriter to the tablet era.

According to a press statement issued by the Pacific Community (SPC), the reform, the first in 50 years, aims to modernise outdated systems, and strengthen rights and identity.

The in-depth review of Fiji’s civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) laws, the first systematic examination of the legislation since 1975, is a part of a year-long project supported by SPC and Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Data for Health Initiative Global Grants Program.

Kuruleca says 71% of births and 88% of deaths are currently recorded in Fiji, and the current law’s provisions require paper forms and signatures in pen, with little recognition of the need for information flows between health, registry, and statistics agencies.

She says this often creates barriers for both government and citizens alike.

“Civil registration is the foundation of legal identity, rights, and access to everyday services. From opening a bank account to enrolling a child in school, casting a vote, or applying for a passport—everything starts with having the right documents. At a national level, the information recorded when someone dies gives us a clearer picture of causes of death, which helps shape health policy and education planning. With SPC’s support, the review will show us what changes we need to bring Fiji’s civil registration into the modern era,” she said.

CRVS specialist with SPC’s Statistics for Development Division and former New Zealand’s Registrar General Jeff Montgomery said civil registration systems affect all people at every stage of life and highlighted the importance of getting this review right.

“These processes touch everyone, from welcoming a newborn to saying goodbye to a loved one—civil registration needs to be easy to access, easy to use, and in line with citizens’ expectations,” he said.

Montgomery added that a modern framework also has to inspire trust, striking the right balance when it comes to sharing information.

“Governments need the data to plan services and make decisions, but it’s just as important that people’s sensitive information is protected and only shared appropriately.”

He noted that reviews also take into account how society has changed in the intervening decades.

“International guidance makes it clear that laws should reflect today’s realities around family life. That can have very practical implications, everything from how names are recorded to recognising different family structures.”

Apart from improving data recording, the process is building Pacific expertise with two Pacific lawyers, Lakshika Fernando (Asia Pacific Lawyers and Consultants) and Teresa Lifuka-Drecala (Future Partners Consultancy), leading the technical review after specialised training with the Global Health Advocacy Incubator in Washington, D.C.

This marks a significant step in building regional capacity to carry out such reforms, which have often required external consultants from outside the Pacific.

“Until now, Pacific countries had to rely on external legal expertise. But there is a lot of potential, skills and competency in Fiji and the Pacific. So, the opportunity to set the terms of reference and recruit from within the Pacific is an added bonus to capacity-building and strengthening our own systems from within. By training Pacific lawyers in this highly specialised area, we’re ensuring the region has its own capacity to modernise CRVS systems in line with international best practice.”

