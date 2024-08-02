Regional solidarity needed in trying times

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum / Facebook]

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa is calling for a renewed focus on regional solidarity and the need for innovative solutions to navigate the rapidly changing global landscape.

Waqa adds as the impacts of COVID-19 begin to fade, the global economic and geopolitical landscape continues to evolve rapidly, presenting new and complex challenges for Pacific policymakers.

Waqa adds that the challenges include shifting trade dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and the impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting, Waqa states that these challenges are well-known nationally, as the region grapples with them daily.

“These negative externalities have impeded our economic ability to grow to their potential, kept the cost of basic goods and services high, and dampened the economic outlook for the region.”

Waqa also emphasizes the need for a united approach to overcoming the current challenges.

“Some Members have addressed the issue to varying degrees of success than others. It is therefore imperative that we adapt innovate and implement the collective actions and priorities outlined in our 2050 Strategy and the Pacific Roadmap for Economic Development to ensure the future prosperity of our people.”

The meeting ends today