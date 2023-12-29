Reduction in fuel and LPG prices

Fijians can expect a decrease in the price of fuel and LPG products from Monday.

According to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Competition, motor spirit will reduce by $0.10 to retail at $2.92 while Premix will retail at $2.73.

The price for Kerosene will now sell at $2.04 at retail, a decrease by 18 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the new price for diesel from New Year’s will be $2.61.

According to FCCC, a 4.5kg cylinder will cost $15.60 while a 12kg cylinder will retail at $41.60.

The new price for bulk gas will be $3.21 while auto gas will sell at $2.25.