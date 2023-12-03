Recruitment drive to counter officer exodus: Chew

The Fiji Police Force is set to embark on a substantial recruitment drive as part of its strategic response to the growing challenges posed by a rising number of officers exiting the force.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew revealed that this initiative aligns with the budget passed during the last budget session demonstrating a commitment to addressing personnel shortages.

Chew sees the recruitment process as a means to infuse the force with fresh talent and diverse perspectives to navigate current challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“And for us to recruit new constables to join the organization. So when they come in, they will join the workforce. They’ll be part of the police visibility on the front line.”

The UK Defense Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Sophie Waters stressed the paramount importance of fostering trust and confidence within the police force, emphasizing its significance in overcoming operational challenges.

“Professional police forces that have the trust and confidence of people and are able to respond to the diverse needs of all communities are simply able to police much better.”

Anticipated to graduate on the 15th of this month, the incoming batch of police recruits is poised to join the workforce contributing to the enhancement of law and order in Fiji.