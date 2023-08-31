Re-establishment of Drainage Board likely

The government has made a significant move in its bid to improve drainage systems in the three major divisions.

Following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Drainage (Amendment) Bill 2023 was approved for tabling in Parliament.

The bill re-establishes drainage boards under the Drainage Act of 1961.

Drainage boards will ensure that drains in the central, western, and northern divisions perform to their design capacity to allow for the free flow of water during peak discharge periods.

Cabinet officials say this will allow for better management and maintenance of current drainage systems, minimize flooding, and help safeguard people, property, and infrastructure.

It adds that the re-establishment of divisional drainage boards is anticipated to improve the timeliness and delivery of services, including the maintenance and improvement of drainage areas.

The bill will be tabled in Parliament.