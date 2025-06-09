RBF warns of risks despite tourism recovery

Fiji’s visitor arrivals are showing strong signs of recovery.

This rebound puts the country on track for a third consecutive year of record tourism numbers this year.

However, the sugar industry faces challenges, with cane and sugar output for the 2025 crushing season revised downward.

Article continues after advertisement

The fishing sector is also expected to decline due to changing weather patterns and reduced stock.

Electricity, ICT, and real estate are projected to grow but at slower rates than previously forecast.

For the medium term, 2026–2028, the economy is expected to expand by around 3.0 percent annually, with services remaining the main driver, supported by industrial and primary sectors.

Reserve Bank Governor and Macroeconomic Committee Chair Ariff Ali cautioned that global uncertainties, weaker tourism activity and domestic structural issues continue to pose risks.

He added that the current cyclone season increases the threat of severe weather, particularly for agriculture and infrastructure.

The Macroeconomic Committee will reassess the outlook in the second quarter of next year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.