Ravu’s and Toaisi’s PTC to be confirmed by Friday

Kalaveti Ravu

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has finalized the pre-trial conference material and submitted it to former Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu’s counsel in court today.

Ravu and former Fisheries Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi are charged with abuse of office and aiding and abetting respectively.

Ravu’s counsel informed the court that she will have a look at the agreed facts and will confirm it by the end of business day today.

Magistrates Jeremaia Savou sought an update from both counsels on an application filed last week which the FICAC counsels objected to.

FICAC also states that one of their witnesses has gone to Noumea, New Caledonia for employment and they have filed a motion.

The matter will be called again this Thursday.

Bail has also been extended to both Ravu and Toaisi.

In this matter, it is alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in an investigation by the Ministry of Forestry into the illegal trade of banned species of beache-de-mer.

Meanwhile, Toaisi allegedly aided Ravu in committing the alleged offence of abuse of office.