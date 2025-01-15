Ravunawa and Caucau take Oath of Office

Penioni Ravunawa [left] and Ratu Etueni Qiolele Caucau [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The newly appointed Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, was sworn in today at the State House, along with the new High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ratu Etueni Qiolele Caucau.

Ravunawa, one of the nine independent candidates in Parliament, was sworn in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister, and other Ministers, including the newly appointed members of the government.

Ratu Etueni Qiolele Caucau, who was also sworn in today, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Article continues after advertisement

A member of the Great Council of Chiefs and a former chair of the Lomaiviti Provincial Council, Caucau earned a Master of Laws in International Maritime Law from the IMO International Maritime Law Institute in 2004.

His diplomatic expertise is expected to strengthen Fiji’s relations with Malaysia and strengthen its international presence.

The ceremony marks an important step in the country’s governance and diplomatic efforts.