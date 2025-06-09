Ravula brothers’ GODLY brand becomes official Drua compression partner

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

What began as a side project during a challenging period has now become part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s professional setup.

Fijian Drua development player Moses Armstrong Ravula and his brother, Drua flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong Ravula, have seen their homegrown apparel brand, GODLY, named as the club’s official compression partner.

The partnership will see the entire Drua squad equipped with the locally developed “GODLY” calf skins.

For Moses, the moment carries both personal and professional significance.

“Me and Isaiah, we started this business two years ago. And that’s been the wildest dreams, to be here, one, as a player with the Drua, but also to partner up with you guys. They’re my favourite rugby team. It’s pretty special with my brother here.”

He revealed the brand was born during a difficult chapter in his life, marked by injuries and personal struggles.

“At the time we made it, it was a pretty tough time personally for, one, my faith, but also my rugby, with the injuries and everything that comes with it.”

Moses said building the brand gave him renewed purpose away from the field, while crediting his faith and family for their support.

The partnership marks a milestone not only for the Ravula brothers but also for locally driven entrepreneurship within professional rugby, as the Drua continue to back homegrown talent both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the Drua take on the Brumbies at 3.35pm next Saturday in Ba, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

