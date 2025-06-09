Ravula and Qing Qing to take plea next month

Yin Qing Qing and Joshua Ravula

Joshua Ravula and Chinese national Yin Qing Qing will take their plea on the 3rd of next month.

The duo were remanded in custody following the discovery of methamphetamine in a joint drug raid conducted by police, appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The two are jointly charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and possession of property’s suspected to from proceeds of crime.

The charges were formally read out to Qing Qing through a translator who was present in court today.

This incident allegedly took place in September at Flagstaff.

Hamza told the court that she will decide on their bail at the next court date.

The duo have been remanded until then.

