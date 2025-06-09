Ravu and Toaisi cleared

Former Minister for Fisheries and Forests Kalaveti Ravu and Principal Fisheries Officer for the Northern Division Tekata Toaisi have been acquitted of all charges.

Ravu was cleared of abuse of office, while Toaisi was acquitted of aiding and abetting abuse of office.

In her ruling, Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou said that at the close of the prosecution’s case, there was no case to answer for either accused.

Both Ravu and Toaisi appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court.

The court has granted both parties 28 days to file an appeal.

