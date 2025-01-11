Ratuva warns of risks as G9 Bloc joins government

The appointment of seven G9 bloc members to key ministerial roles signals a major shift in Fiji’s political landscape.

Political sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva believes that while this move injects fresh energy into the government, it also risks straining relations with coalition partners, the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

According to Prof. Ratuva, if Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka abandons the coalition agreement, the resulting instability could threaten investment, tourism, and public confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

He views this reshuffle as a calculated strategy to strengthen the People’s Alliance Party (PA) ahead of the next general election.

Prof. Ratuva stated that by bringing in new faces from the G9 bloc, the government appears intent on securing a stronger majority in Parliament.

This, he added, could also reduce reliance on coalition partners.

However, Prof. Ratuva warns that such a move comes with risks.

Breaking away from the coalition, he said, could erode political trust and make future alliances more difficult to secure.

The reshuffle, he explains, is also an attempt to address ongoing challenges within the coalition government.

Like many coalition arrangements worldwide, Prof. Ratuva said that Fiji’s government has experienced internal tensions with controversies ranging from scandals to policy disagreements. This reshuffle, he said, was seen as an effort to stabilize the government and adapt to these pressures.

Prof. Ratuva also pointed out the financial implications of the new appointments.

The additional salaries and administrative costs, he said, would place further strain on the national budget, requiring the Ministry of Finance to find ways to manage these expenses.

Among the notable appointees are former Police Commissioner Ioane Naivalurua, who now serves as Minister for Policing, and former Army Commander Viliame Naupoto, the new Minister for Immigration.

Prof. Ratuva suggests that the appointments could also be an effort by the prime minister to reconnect with his comrades.

Looking ahead, Prof. Ratuva believes this reshuffle could redefine Fiji’s political alliances and governance structure.

While it provides the People’s Alliance an opportunity to consolidate power, it risks alienating coalition partners and creating long-term instability.

Prof. Ratuva said that the government’s success hinges on balancing interests and maintaining public trust.