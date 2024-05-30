Ratu Sukuna honored as a champion of education

Students from various primary and secondary schools flocked in numbers to partake in activities to commemorate Ratu Sukuna Day at Albert Park in Suva today.

The unfavorable weather did not dampen the spirits of enthusiastic Fijians who took the stage to honour the late remarkable Chief of Fiji; through poetry and oratory contests, traditional songs and mekes.

In her address at the celebration, Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca reflected on the remarkable legacy of a towering figure who left a profound impact on the history of Fiji.

Kuruleca commended the late statesman as a champion of education, qualifying as the first-ever Fijian lawyer from Oxford University, laying the foundation for every Fijian.

“His life teaches us that education opens doors and equips us with the knowledge to make meaningful contributions to the societies that we choose to live in. His commitment to rigorous scholarship and his extensive field surveys throughout Fiji, which demarcated the boundaries of native customary land showcases dedication to understanding and preserving Fijian land ownership and cultural heritage.”

Kuruleca says Ratu Sukuna’s academic achievements were extraordinary, and his pursuit of knowledge is a testament to the transformative power of education.

She says under Ratu Sukuna’s visionary leadership, schools sprouted along our shores, which provided access to opportunities that were once distant as the horizon.

Kuruleca says Ratu Sukuna championed education for every Fijian, regardless of their background, as he believed that the mind is the greatest weapon against any challenge.

The PS for Education reminded students to be ambassadors of the legacy left by Ratu Sukuna.

This evening, a lecture by Professor Steven Ratuva will be held at the Fiji National University’s Nasinu Campus.

The three-day Ratu Sukuna Day celebration concludes tomorrow, with the main celebration at Albert Park in Suva.