Bau to host Ratu Sukuna Day opening

Preparations for the Ratu Sukuna day is well underway.

This has been confirmed by the iTaukei Affairs Board’s Deputy Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu.

Toganivalu says the Ratu Sukuna Day celebration official opening will coincide with the opening of the Great council of Chiefs meeting opening on Bau Island.

“That will be on Wednesday 24th of May, and the program will run till the holiday on Monday 29th.”

A number of programs is also put together by the organizing committee for everyone to enjoy.

The Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations returns after a lapse of 13 years.