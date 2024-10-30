Ratu Naiqama has my support: Vosarogo

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo [left] remains steadfast in his support for Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as the next President of Fiji.

A special Parliament sitting takes place tomorrow, where Fiji will learn of its new Presidential nominees.

Incumbent Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has decided not to seek a second term, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has said he will move the name of Ratu Naiqama.

If there is no other nominee by the Opposition, Ratu Naiqama will become the new President, but if there is any other nomination, it will come down to a vote.

Vosarogo says his support has and will always be for the Turaga Bale Na Tui Cakau.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says it is extremely disappointed by Lynda Tabuya’s endorsement of Ratu Naiqama and the reference that Ratu Naiqama is a male champion that helps break the cycle of patriarchy.



Shammia Ali

FWCC coordinator, Shammia Ali says they would like Tabuya to explain instances – where and how – Ratu Naiqama has consistently worked as a male champion to break the cycle of patriarchy in the whole of Fiji.

Ali adds that the statement made by Tabuya is counter-productive to the efforts of the National Action Plan to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.