Rarawai Mill to resume operations by December

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh has reassured that the Rarawai Sugar Mill will resume operations by the first week of December following a recent fire incident.

“I know the unfortunate thing happened that it had caught fire. We don’t know what was the reason and how it happened.”

Singh said, adding that investigations are still underway.

Responding to questions raised by a concerned resident during the Tavua Town Hall meeting, organised by the Fijian Media Association, the Minister says that the National Fire Authority and the insurance companies were still to submit the report.

