Radrodro acknowledges his appointment

Newly elected Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Aseri Radrodro

Newly elected Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Aseri Radrodro has acknowledged his appointment.

In a social media post this morning, Radrodro invites SODELPA supporters as its newly elected leader to the party’s annual general meeting, which is scheduled for this Saturday.

Radrodro says he looks forward to meeting SODELPA supporters and beginning a historic journey with them.

The newly elected leader says it will be a day for those who stand for true democracy.

Meanwhile, following his appointment, the SODELPA Board has started a move to have former Leader Viliame Gavoka relinquish his role as Minister for Education to make way for Radrodro to resume the portfolio.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has made it clear that the SODELPA Board does not have a say in the appointment of a ministerial position, as he alone has the prerogative as Prime Minister to make such a decision.