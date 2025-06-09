Rabuka urges united Pacific health front amid rising regional challenges

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for a stronger, united Pacific health response as the region grapples with the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, mental health issues, and climate-related threats.

Speaking at the opening of the 76th World Health Organization Regional Committee Meeting for the Western Pacific in Nadi, Rabuka reaffirmed our commitment to advancing health and well-being across the region, warning that fragmented efforts will not be enough to protect vulnerable island nations.

He reminded delegates that non-communicable diseases account for more than 80 percent of deaths in Fiji, while mental health challenges often unrecognised and stigmatised continue to affect families nationwide.

Rabuka also outlined Fiji’s ongoing health reforms, including tighter controls on unhealthy food marketing, healthy school policies, and expanded mental health support through community-based care and psychological first aid training.

He is also calling for increased international financing for Small Island Developing States, noting that health challenges in the Pacific are compounded by climate change, food insecurity, and limited health infrastructure.

The Prime Minister states that the aid Fiji’s national vision of an “Ocean of Peace” reflects the belief that peace, compassion, and inclusivity are essential for healthier and more resilient societies.

He is urging delegates to use the week-long meeting as an opportunity to “reflect, reset, and reimagine” the Pacific’s health future, saying the path to a healthier region lies not only in hospitals and policies but also in justice, empowerment, and equity.

The WHO meeting, hosted in Fiji for the first time in over four decades, brings together health ministers and senior officials from 38 member states to discuss universal health coverage, pandemic preparedness, and climate-resilient health systems.

