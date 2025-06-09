Rabuka undecided on PIF attendance due to important matter

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is yet to confirm whether he will attend the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Honiara, the Solomon Islands next week.

Rabuka says he and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu have an important matter to address, which could determine his travel plans.

He adds that while the Forum meeting is significant, the Commission of Inquiry also requires his attention.

The Prime Minister also believes some leaders may skip the meeting following the Solomon Islands’ decision to exclude certain development partners, including China and Taiwan.



He says the move has sparked objections from some Forum members.

If he does attend, Rabuka says his priority will be seeking regional endorsement for his Ocean of Peace concept.

The Forum Leaders meeting begins on Monday in Honiara.

