Rabuka to meet Indian counterpart in PNG

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he looks forward to meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Papua New Guinea next week.

The Pacific Island leaders will gather in PNG for the third Forum for India and Pacific Island Cooperation Summit.

Rabuka says the meeting will give him an opportunity to further enhance Fiji and India’s regional cooperation on issues of common interest.

Rabuka met India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, yesterday to discuss prospects for greater development cooperation between Fiji and India.

He acknowledged the proud history and cultural links shared by the two nations since the arrival of the first indentured labourers on our shores in 1879.

Singh commended Rabuka’s exemplary leadership in building national unity and promoting inclusivity and diversity through initiatives such as the Girmit Day celebrations.