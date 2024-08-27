Rabuka stresses on regional priorities at PIF

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka outside the Centenary Church in Nuku'alofa, the seat of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, on Sunday 25 August 2024. [Source: AAP Image/Ben McKay]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says we need to continuously transform and adapt to the changing phases of our society.

Speaking at the PIF Leaders Dialogue with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Rabuka says we are aligning with the United Nations’ call to integrate regional priorities with the global agenda.

Rabuka adds this involves localizing global issues by adapting domestic rules and regulations to meet UN and global requirements.

“And as we look at all these universal values and requirements, we are very grateful for the willingness to cooperate with us at our scale of the international big bodies, big agencies.”

Rabuka says the world has progressed from Millennium Development Goals to Sustainable Development Goals, creating domestic programs to align with them.

The PM says Fiji is grateful for Australia’s help in addressing our issues by sending experts.