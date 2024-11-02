Rabuka request for Bainimarama and Qiliho

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has requested the presence of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho at the reconciliation and restoration ceremony.

Rabuka has asked the organizers of the reconciliation and restoration ceremony to await the arrival of Bainimarama and Qiliho.

Initially the two were not included in the order of the event today.

The ceremony which aims to promote unity; commenced with a church service, followed by speeches of reconciliation from past and present personnel along with victims of past conflicts.