Rabuka reflects on dark days and guilt

The 1987 coups left deep personal scars for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

During his appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission yesterday afternoon, Rabuka shared that it affected his family life and sense of leadership.

He said the upheaval disrupted his children’s schooling and exposed his family to social exclusion, leaving a lasting emotional impact.

“In our case, we have just tried to just get on not to blame anyone who might feel bad about being in our company or in proximity to one of the members of my family. Slowly, slowly as those that felt very bad had moved out or moved on my family members felt easier to breathe. But that doesn’t take away that sense of guilt that we collectively feel or they collectively feel with me for what I did.”

Despite carrying ongoing guilt, Rabuka said he coped by focusing on life and family, acknowledging the trauma without assigning blame.

Reflecting on his role during the crises, the Prime Minister said he offered officers the opportunity to resign to uphold ethical responsibility, a decision he described as vital for maintaining integrity in leadership.

He stressed that a deep sense of patriotism and loyalty to Fiji guided his choices during the turbulent period.

On Fiji’s transition to a republic, Rabuka noted that engagement with international figures, including Her Majesty, helped normalize the country’s standing in the global community.

He said the experience offered enduring lessons on leadership, accountability, and the challenges of reconciling a multi-ethnic society.

Rabuka pointed out that personal and national responsibility often come with profound sacrifices.

