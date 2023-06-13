Rabuka receives a courtesy call from the French Ambassador for the Indo-Pacific

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The French government is looking forward to mobilizing more assistance for Fiji in support of the People’s Coalition Government’s commitment to promote economic sustainability and inclusivity.

This was conveyed to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at an introductory call from the French Ambassador for the Indo-Pacific, Marc Abensour.

Rabuka thanked France for the ongoing cooperation with Fiji in areas such as climate change and oceans, trade and investment, defence and security, humanitarian assistance, and people-to-people links.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to work closely with France to build a resilient and stronger future for the mutual benefit of the two nations and their peoples.



[French Ambassador for the Indo-Pacific, Marc Abensour]

Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged the French Foreign Legion’s recent support during the Ratu Sukuna national celebrations and their partnership in the areas of military and technical cooperation.

He also welcomed opportunities for sports diplomacy with France, which will host the Rugby World Cup, the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the 2025 Rugby XIII World Cup.

On regional cooperation, Fiji and France will work closely in the build-up to the “France-Oceania Summit” to be held later in the year and also collaborate closely on the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

In response, Ambassador Marc thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for the warm hospitality and the opportunity to discuss Fiji and France’s cooperation.