Rabuka meets Japanese PM ahead of PALM10 Summit

Fiji Government/ Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida ahead of the 10th Pacific Leaders Meeting in Tokyo yesterday.

The meeting between the two leaders reaffirmed Fiji and Japan’s commitment to expanding high-level visits, while also revitalizing their bilateral relationship at the highest level.

During the meeting, Rabuka acknowledged Japan’s assistance through its embassy in Suva, as well as the JICA.

Japan has supported Fiji in the development of vital economic sectors which continue to significantly improve local capacities.

Through this support, Japan has contributed to Fiji’s socio-economic development, worth around 43b since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1970.

Key development areas such as the healthcare, education, fisheries, aviation and disaster management capabilities were also discussed during the meeting.

Prime Minister Kishida, in his response, stated that he hopes to further strengthen the relationship between Japan and the Pacific Island countries at PALM 10 and discuss cooperation aligned with the PIFs 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The two leaders shared similar sentiments in advancing the priorities of the region at the PALM10 Summit.