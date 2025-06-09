Rabuka hits back at party feuds

Internal divisions within the People’s Alliance have led Prime Minister and Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka to issue a strong call for unity and discipline among members.

At the Party’s Annual General Meeting, Rabuka acknowledged angry letters and emails circulating ahead of the event but stressed that differences including generational gaps must be managed for the party to succeed.

He reminded members that the party’s mission is to build a united and prosperous Fiji, uphold the rule of law and ensure all Fijians live productive and decent lives.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are an alliance. We are a group of like-minded people, like-minded leaders. We have very old members and also some very young members. So we must, every day, cope with the differences, our generational differences.”

Rabuka addressed internal speculation about leadership changes, saying disagreements are normal in a democracy but must be handled through proper channels, not social media.

“We’ve faced harsh criticism, finger-pointing, and differences,some from outside, some from within. That’s part of growth. But what matters is how we deal with them through our own communication channels, not on social media.”

Rabuka urged members to communicate constructively, respect differences and focus on delivering results for the country, emphasizing that the party’s strength lies in collective action and shared purpose

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.