Rabuka explains leadership role

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says setting up a coalition government was more challenging than the usual shift between two political parties after an election.

Rabuka says he was the only one with experience in having served in the government, while all other cabinet ministers were new to the system.

He adds they had to juggle things along the way, but the overall outcome is very positive.

Article continues after advertisement

“And I have to master that very well and massage it, sometimes have to do it very diplomatically. It is not impossible, but it is not easy either.”

Rabuka says despite the ups and downs the coalition government continued its efforts to implement policy plans and fulfill its responsibilities.