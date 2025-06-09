Rabuka defends institutional independence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government is firmly committed to merit-based appointments, transparency, and institutional independence.

In his right-of-reply to the President’s speech in parliament, Rabuka made the comments while responding to concerns raised by other parliamentarians about governance, institutional integrity, and public sector appointments.

Rabuka stresses that the reforms being implemented through the Public Service Commission and the Civil Service Reform Programmes are aimed at strengthening professionalism, performance evaluation, and accountability across the public sector.

“It is important that our civil servants are treated with dignity and respect. As noted by honourable Members, the Government is working on strengthening policies that ensure protection, professionalism, and integrity within the public service.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka highlights that where allegations of misconduct arise within public institutions, they must be investigated through the appropriate independent processes.

He adds that the Government supports transparent investigations and due process, as these are fundamental to maintaining public confidence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.