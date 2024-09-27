Rabuka declares 'Never Again' as RFMF reconciles

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, during the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Reconciliation and Restoration programme at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks yesterday expressed that the event served as a meaningful opportunity for those who had served, both past and present, to come together.

Rabuka reflected on the significant political upheavals of 1987, 2000, and 2006, noting that the program allowed participants to openly share their feelings and seek forgiveness from one another.

He highlighted that there was mutual understanding and reconciliation, and now, all involved stand united with a collective commitment to leave those painful chapters behind.

Article continues after advertisement

“And now we all stand together, with our backs to those sad episodes in our history, and today we are committed that never again.”

He emphasized that the sentiment of “never again,” similar to the resolve following World War II, was shared among the participants.

When asked about the aftermath of the reconciliation process and its direction, Rabuka responded with optimism, stating he is “absolutely positive” about the progress and direction moving forward.

The next RFMF Reconcilliation and restoration programme will now focus on the CRW families.