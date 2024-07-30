Rabuka commits to local governance reform

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the public that the coalition government is diligently working to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Fiji’s towns.

Rabuka emphasized the government’s commitment to making tangible improvements in local communities.

He announced plans to extend democracy to the local level by reforming the Local Government Act.

Article continues after advertisement



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

He says this reform will enable citizens to elect their town councillors, therefore ensuring that the power to influence local governance is firmly in the hands of the people.

“You made that difference. You made the choice. You brought about the improvements.”

Prime Minister Rabuka outlined several key projects aimed at enhancing safety and infrastructure in the town of Nadi.

These projects include the construction of a minibus shelter for passengers, the installation of solar lights in Koroivolu Park and other open spaces within the Central Business District (CBD), and the engagement of religious groups to support homeless individuals.

Additionally, the completion of CCTV camera installations at the Nadi market area is a significant step towards improving security in the town.

Through these efforts, the coalition government aims to build safer, more resilient communities while empowering citizens to have a direct say in the governance of their towns.