Rabuka commends Fijian diaspora in Auckland

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Over 5,000 members of the Fijian diaspora gathered at Mangere Centre Park in Auckland, New Zealand yesterday to celebrate Fiji’s 54th year of independence.

The event, which showcased Fiji’s rich cultural heritage, featured a traditional ceremony honoring the Prime Minister, followed by meke performances and a vibrant display of both traditional and contemporary Fijian arts.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed deep gratitude to the organizing committee for their dedication to promoting Fiji’s traditions and fostering a strong sense of national pride among Fijians in New Zealand.

“I acknowledge your great effort to uphold the traditions and promote the language, the various languages that are spoken here in New Zealand. We thank the Government of New Zealand for even allowing Fijian vernacular to be taught in their schools. This event is more like a cultural festival for the community here in New Zealand.”

Rabuka also acknowledged the contributions of Fijians in New Zealand, highlighting their efforts in supporting Fijian businesses and promoting the country’s heritage.

“You our Fijian diaspora are a bridge between nations. You not only enrich the fabrics of New Zealand society with your talents and traditions, but also play a crucial role in the development of our homeland through your remittances, your skills, and your ideas. Your contributions make our economy stronger, and we cannot overstate that great contribution from you all. Every dollar you send home supports families, creates opportunities, and builds futures.”

Rabuka also reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining close ties with Fijians living abroad.