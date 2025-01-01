Rabuka calls for reflection and unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

As the nation welcomes the New Year, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging Fijians to embrace the festive season with loved ones and reflect on the year that has passed.

In an interview with FBC News, Rabuka highlighted the importance of spending quality time with family and cherishing the memories of 2024.

The Prime Minister also took a moment to remember those who have passed away, honoring their contributions to both personal lives and the nation.

“This is a time to be with those who matter most, to reflect on the year that was, and to look ahead with optimism. Let us use this opportunity to learn from the experiences of 2024 and strive to be better individuals in 2025. It’s important to remember those who are no longer with us and acknowledge the impact they made on our lives and on the country.”

Rabuka extended his well wishes to all Fijians, calling for a joyous celebration as the country welcomes 2025.

“I send my heartfelt wishes to everyone as we celebrate this festive season and welcome the new year. It is a time to enjoy with our loved ones and reflect on the blessings of the past year.”

In addition to his festive message, Rabuka emphasized the need for caution on the roads as more people travel to enjoy New Year celebrations across beaches, hotels, and other destinations.

He urged motorists to drive carefully and stay vigilant, as the roads are expected to be busy during this period.

The Prime Minister also commended the efforts of the Fiji Police Force, acknowledging their tireless work to ensure a crime-free end to the year.