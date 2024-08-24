Rabuka arrives in Tonga for PIFS meeting

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrived in Tonga for the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting 2024 this morning.

With the theme, “Transformative Resilient Pasifiki: Build Better Now”, the meeting will take place on the 26th to the 30th of August.

The Government of Tonga will host the Forum, and Tonga’s Prime Minister Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni will chair the meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka will also be meeting the Fijian diaspora in Tonga later today.