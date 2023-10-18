Rabuka affirms China's vital partnership in the Pacific

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In a powerful statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlights China’s pivotal role as a key partner for Fiji and Pacific Islands Forum nations.

Speaking in Canberra, Australia, Rabuka underlines Fiji’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations with both China and the United States while steering clear of entanglements in global power struggles.

He passionately acknowledges the enormous value of China’s support and various programs in Fiji, expressing profound gratitude for their significant contributions.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Chinese presence is felt throughout the region. We in Fiji have had good relations with China for nearly 48 years.”

The Prime Minister underscores China’s significant ties to the Pacific Islands Forum, acknowledging it as a substantial player in the region’s affairs.

Rabuka expresses optimism that China will back the Pacific’s ambition to become a Zone of Peace.

He also hopes for a peaceful resolution in the relations between China and the United States, drawing on their historical proximity as nations that can potentially find common ground.