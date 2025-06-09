Rabuka address teacher remuneration concerns

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has addressed concerns about teacher remuneration.

While speaking in parliament, Rabuka says the Government is progressing a phased review of teachers’ salary structures and career progression pathways.

He says this initiative forms part of broader public service reforms intended to ensure educators are fairly compensated.

This also ensures that the profession remains attractive to future teachers.

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