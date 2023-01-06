Qorvis and Vatis terminated, Rabuka directs investigation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after the COC meeting.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says Qorvis Communications and Vatis will be investigated.

The Prime Minister made the announcement following the Constitutional Offices Commission meeting in Suva this morning.

Rabuka says the two public relations companies employed by the FijiFirst government to manage its public relations work have been terminated.

“I gave instructions earlier for their termination, the cessation of any appointment with them, and investigations on how the funds have been used and how much.”

Rabuka says the Ministry of Information will carry out work for the government.