Qereqeretabua is Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reshuffled portfolios within the People’s Coalition Government’s administration.

Deputy Speaker of the House and Assistant Minister for Housing and Local Government Lenora Qereqeretabua will be re-assigned as Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this is an effort to continue to strengthen governance and enhance the Cabinet’s performance.

Rabuka is confident that this portfolio adjustment will ensure that there is a renewed focus on the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qereqeretabua replaces Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, the former Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Vakalalabure is part of the People Alliance Party.

Qereqeretabua will now assist Prime Minister Rabuka in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in advancing Fiji’s foreign policies.