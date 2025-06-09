Qereqeretabua expects rise in youth candidates

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua says last year’s Women’s Mock Parliament has inspired young people to take an interest in contesting the next elections.

Qereqeretabua says meeting MPs and hearing their personal journeys was an important part of the program, which has motivated participants to consider entering politics.

She says she expects to see more youth candidates in the next elections, and has advised aspiring young leaders to build their public profile by getting active in community projects and making themselves known to people.

The Deputy Speaker also encouraged them to seek mentorship from MPs whose values they align with, saying MPs can open doors, make introductions, and guide them in their leadership journey.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Youth Parliament program will conclude today following the mock session in Parliament.

