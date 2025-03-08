PWD to boost infrastructure

Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

The Ministry of Public Works has used close to $2.5 million in constructing and upgrading roads.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the re-establishment of the Public Works Department has accelerated rural infrastructure development.

Ro Filipe says this has allowed for direct government involvement in infrastructure projects, supporting public sector participation in these areas, and timely maintenance of roads and public facilities.

He says relevant PWD works are in progress on the ground in terms of maintenance of roads and key government buildings.

The ministry has already purchased $2.6 million worth of heavy machinery to assist the engineers.

“And some of the works completed or currently in progress include Naisogo Road access connecting Davuilevu and Colo-i-Suva, the 2.5 km Naiserelagi to Nalawa Road in Ra, the Nalidi Village Road upgrade in the Western Division, the Nasele Road upgrade, the Lea Road upgrade in the Northern Division, 31 km Vanuabalavu Road upgrades, Matuku Road upgrades, and of course we’ll continue towards Rotuma.”

Ro Filipe says the intention is to rebuild the workforce and capacity within the government, which has been decimated with the removal of the Public Works Department by the previous government.

