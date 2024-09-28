Puleiwai alleges political meddling

Former Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai

Allegations of interference in investigations led by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption have been raised by former Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai.

She claims that senior government members including ministers and deputy prime ministers interfered with investigations against them.

Speaking to ABC Australia, Puleiwai alleges that these ministers repeatedly contacted her to inquire whether complaints had been lodged against them which she views as inappropriate interference.

Article continues after advertisement

She described the alleged interference as direct and indirect, claiming that ministers would follow up on complaints against them and attempt to delay proceedings.

These complaints, she said were referred to FICAC through external sources like the Supervisor of Elections and involved investigations into declarations made by these officials.

“It’s the failure to understand that at the end of the day, FICAC is a prosecution body and also an investigation body. And when we do receive complaints, we have a duty to make an assessment and whether we have the jurisdiction to investigate. And when we do, we have a duty to investigate. And, there is also a time period because we are answerable to the public as well in terms of the work that we were carrying out.”

Puleiwai claims that attempts were made to impede FICAC’s ability to execute search warrants, including delays in releasing critical documents needed for investigations.

She suggests that these delays hindered FICAC’s work and raised questions from the public regarding the Commission’s ability to carry out its investigations efficiently.

One of the most notable incidents Puleiwai highlighted was the arrest of the newly appointed FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.



Barbara Malimali

According to Puleiwai, Malimali was arrested due to outstanding claims made against her from her previous role.

This incident, which took place few weeks ago, she said drew significant attention and led to a strong response from Attorney General Graham Leung who implied that Puleiwai’s actions were driven by personal motives.



Attorney General Graham Leung

Leung had stated that Puleiwai may have acted inappropriately in authorizing Malimali’s arrest, hinting that her decision was influenced by her unsuccessful bid for the permanent FICAC Commissioner role, a claim Puleiwai has yet to address directly.

FBC News has reached out to the Prime Minister, newly appointed FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali and the Attorney General for comment.