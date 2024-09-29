Puleiwai alleges continued threats

Former Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Francis Puleiwai

Former Acting FICAC Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai says she left Fiji after resigning on September 5, due to safety concerns.

Puleiwai says she handled sensitive information regarding investigations and prosecutions, some of which involved high-ranking government officials.

She alleges that her involvement in these cases led to threats against her and her family.

Initially, she did not take the threats seriously but disturbing information she received in the days before her resignation raised concerns about her family’s safety.

“So the decision was made, uh, with my husband for me to take the lead first to, um, to Australia. And because I had a visa, that was also for three years, and the only person that would be safe to be out of the country first was for me.”

According to Puleiwai, she and her husband made the decision for her to leave Fiji with her husband, who has a military background particularly concerned about their security.

She also cited a break-in at their home, following an exchange with the former Attorney General as adding to their fears.

On September 6, Puleiwai highlighted an incident involving their vehicle’s tires which were allegedly slashed further heightened their caution.

Puleiwai, who had a visa for Australia left Fiji on September 7 this year.

She claims that even after her departure, she continued to receive indirect threats from individuals close to the newly appointed FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

These threats reportedly warned her to avoid speaking publicly about her time at FICAC or Malimali’s appointment.

These claims are tied to earlier allegations made by Puleiwai regarding interference in FICAC investigations.

In response, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that he is unaware of any such allegations and has urged Puleiwai to report any concerns to the police if she has not done so already.