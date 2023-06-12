PS Health commends KOICA’s continuous support

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Health has acknowledged the Korean International Cooperation Agency’s support and facilitation of host organization requests and projects in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says they are currently providing volunteer services, technical expertise, and the implementation of projects that benefit Fijian communities.

He highlighted this during the World Friends Korea Volunteer Host Organization Workshop in Suva last week.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji / Facebook]

The PS emphasized the importance of the World Friends Korea Project in promoting prosperity through sharing and learning, fostering friendly relationships, and supporting sustainable development in developing countries.

Dr Fong commended the KOICA volunteers and host organizations for their exceptional work, expressing gratitude to previous hosts for providing opportunities and space.

He urged organizations to take advantage of this opportunity and engage in discussions to improve the WFK program.