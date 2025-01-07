Pryde reinstated as DPP

Christopher Pryde

Christopher Pryde has been reinstated to position of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Tribunal appointed to inquire into allegations of misbehaviour against Pryde concluded unanimously that the two allegations made against Pryde, have not been made out and have advised President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu that Pryde ought not to be removed.

The members of the tribunal submitted their report to the President on Monday 23rd December 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Anare Tuilevuka chaired the Tribunal while the other two members were Justice Chaitanya Lakshman and Justice Samuela Qica.

The President completed his perusal of the report after which he conducted necessary consultations and received advise on the report and its recommendations.

The President commends the tribunal chair and members for their report and excellent service to the nation.

A statement released this afternoon states that the final report contributes important jurisprudence for the first time, on the definition of “misbehaviour” which is not defined in the Constitution.

It says this valuable jurisprudence therefore sets a precedent and will assist the Judicial Services Commission in considering complaints against judicial officers as well as the DPP and other quasi-judicial officers appointed by the JSC.

The tribunal also made recommendations on the importance of guiding policies in the absence of regulations regarding the evaluation of complaints against judicial and quasi-judicial officers.

The report states that policies would provide a framework for executive action and ensure that decisions are consistent, transparent and accountable. Further, that the JSC may consider developing a clear policy pursuant to section 138(2)-(9) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji.

President Ratu Naiqama has written to Pryde along with a copy of the report of the tribunal.

The statement states that to implement an orderly resumption of duties, Pryde’s 13 April 2023 suspension from office shall be revoked.

It states that the 4th September 2019 Agreement of Service between Pryde and the government is to take effect immediately.

Pryde’s unpaid salary and benefits shall be repaid immediately.

He is to report to the Chair of the Judicial Services Commission, whose officers will hand him all official properties, laptop, mobile phones, keys and accompany him to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The report has been published online as well.