Projects to protect Pacific ecosystems

[Source: iucn.org]

The International Union for Conservation of Nature in Oceania has launched 15 locally led projects aimed at using Nature-based Solutions to tackle climate change across the Pacific.

The projects span ten Pacific Island countries and territories, including Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Timor-Leste, and Wallis & Futuna.

They cover sustainable fisheries management, habitat restoration, invasive species control, women’s economic empowerment, and the preservation of cultural and traditional knowledge.

Article continues after advertisement

Regional Director of IUCN Oceania Leituala Kuiniselani Toelupe Tago said Pacific communities are active leaders in designing solutions that respect local environments, culture, and traditions.

She added that Nature-based Solutions strengthen both ecosystems and communities and are essential for a resilient Pacific future. She acknowledged donor support as crucial in ensuring Pacific voices remain central in climate action.

Head of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) in Fiji Elodie Vitalis said the Kiwa Initiative has grown in five years to more than 40 projects benefiting over 220,000 people across 17 countries and territories.

She highlighted the high demand for funding, with over 430 proposals submitted, and said AFD is proud to coordinate the Initiative and chair the Steering Committee in 2025.

The launch also marked the start of a week-long induction workshop for the new grantees, running from August 26-29.

The workshop will provide technical guidance, training, and support to ensure successful project implementation.

The Kiwa Initiative demonstrates a Pacific-led approach to climate action, equipping communities to adapt to climate change while developing long-term resilience and environmental stewardship.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.