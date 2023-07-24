Professor Shameem calls for Dr. Kumar’s removal

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem.

The University of Fiji is challenging the appointment of Dr Sunil Kumar as a member of the Higher Education Commission.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem is today calling for Dr Kumar’s removal.

Shameem says she had sued Dr Kumar for defamation due to a scandalous Facebook message under his name against two senior officers of the University.

She says the defamation case against Dr Kumar had been filed in the Lautoka High Court well before Dr Kumar was appointed to the Higher Education Commission as a Commissioner.

She says it was incomprehensible that Kumar was appointed to the HEC after the University of Fiji had filed its case in the High Court.

She claims that Kumar is a former employee of the University of Fiji, but he left in strained circumstances.

We have sent questions to the Minister for comment.