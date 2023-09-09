President visits French Foreign Legion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A guard of honour was accorded to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as he visited the French Foreign Legion in Paris, yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame thanked the Legion for accepting and recognising the potential in young men and recruiting them, especially Fijians.

He then met with a few Fijians serving in the Foreign Legion before touring the base.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Head of State was briefed on the roles of the Legion and its different regiments and how recruitment was done.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Katonivere also visited the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum and later attended the Rugby World Cup 2023 opening.