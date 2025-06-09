President urges diaspora to maintain Fijian values

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Members of the Fijian community in Dublin and Northern Ireland gathered last night to meet with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and First Lady Emily Lalabalavu at a special event hosted at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

The event, part of President Lalabalavu’s official engagements in Ireland, served as an opportunity for Fiji’s Head of State to reconnect with citizens abroad, acknowledge their contributions, and strengthen cultural and national ties.

In his address, President Lalabalavu expressed his delight in meeting Fijians who have made Ireland their home and commended them for their continued connection to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Wherever you are in the world, Fiji will always be home,” His Excellency told the gathering. “While you are here, be good citizens, follow the law, and take up the opportunities afforded to you.”

The President praised the Fijian diaspora for their role in contributing to both their adopted country and their homeland through professional expertise, remittances, and the global networks they continue to build that benefit families and communities in Fiji.

Ratu Naiqama and his delegation were accorded a traditional Fijian ceremony of welcome, a moment he described as deeply moving. He thanked the community for preserving Fiji’s customs, values, and sense of identity even while living abroad.

He also updated those present on Fiji’s progress in key development areas, including infrastructure, agriculture, education, and land initiatives, and spoke about his recent meeting with Ireland’s Taoiseach, Prime Minister Micheál Martin, where both leaders reaffirmed the warm ties between the two nations and explored new avenues for cooperation.

In closing, the President encouraged Fijians living in Ireland to continue supporting one another and to visit home whenever possible emphasizing that their love, loyalty, and connection to Fiji remain vital to the nation’s strength and unity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.