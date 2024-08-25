President hosts Primanavia choir at state house

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, along with First Lady Vilomena Katonivere, hosted a congratulatory luncheon at the state house in honor of the Primanavia choir.

The choir recently secured a gold medal at the 2024 13th World Choir Games in New Zealand.

In his address, Ratu Wiliame commended the choir for their exceptional performance, highlighting the pride they brought to Fiji by winning gold in their very first international competition.

“You have made every Fijian proud. I wish to thank your mentors and all those who have supported your group. Opera singing is something new in Fiji, and as a group, you have shifted the music landscape in our country. Introducing a whole new genre of music is no small feat, and I believe that with more performances, you will continue to create waves.”



The President emphasized that this remarkable achievement is an indication of the choir’s talent, dedication, and the rich musical heritage of Fiji.

The Primanavia Choir, a merger of the Pasifika Prima Voice and ManaVia choirs, represented Fiji at the World Choir Games in Auckland under the leadership of Sunia Soko.