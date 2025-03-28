President commends free heart surgeries for Pacific children

[File Photo]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has thanked Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Fiji for their unwavering commitment to providing life-saving heart surgeries for many children of

Fiji and the Pacific since its establishment.

The president expressed this during a courtesy visit from the hospital chairman, Sumeet Tappoo, and director, Dr. Krupali Rathod Tappoo.

The hospital has carried out more than 29,000 heart screenings conducted on children through its state-of-the-art Children’s Heart Screening Centre.

Through its Gift of Life program, over 300 children in Fiji and neighboring Pacific Island countries have received life-saving heart surgeries at no cost.

Ratu Naiqama adds that the fact that these critical heart surgeries and screenings are being provided free of charge reflects an extraordinary degree of compassion and service to humanity.

